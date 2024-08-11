Dead body found near Outside Lands: SFFD

The Brief A dead body was found near Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park Sunday It wasn't immediately clear how the man died



A man was found dead near Outside Lands by Golden Gate Park Sunday afternoon, authorities shared.

A call was reported around 1:05 p.m. about an unconscious man not breathing inside a portable restroom at the park's handball courts on Nancy Pelosi Drive, the San Francisco Fire Department shared.

The door was locked, causing fire and ambulance personnel to force it open. Inside, they found the man and declared him dead at the scene.

It's unclear if the man was an attendee of the festival.

Officials didn't identify the man nor how he died.

KTVU reached out to Outside Lands and the San Francisco Police Department for comment.