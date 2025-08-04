Dead & Company draws 180K fans, wraps historic 3-night run in San Francisco

The Brief Dead & Company drew 180,000 fans over three nights in Golden Gate Park, honoring 60 years of Grateful Dead music. Local businesses reported increased foot traffic and record sales.



Dead & Company closed out their three-night concert series in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on Sunday night, drawing roughly 180,000 fans in total.

It was a celebration dedicated to honoring 60 years of Grateful Dead music in the city where it all began.

The final show capped off a weekend filled with music, dancing, and nostalgia.

"Everybody's just super excited," said Kyle Swarthout of San Francisco. "If you're coming to see the Grateful Dead and you're seeing them perform, it's just a magical experience."

Fans traveled from around the world and across generations to attend the milestone concert series.

"It was amazing," said Timur Nusratty. "I saw the Dead a lot growing up. I'm from Berkeley. I saw them many, many times in high school and college. I never thought I’d take my daughters to a Dead show, so it was a real treat."

"Yeah, I was definitely like... moving around," added his daughter, Maya, when asked if they danced.

Economic boost and local business buzz

The Grateful Dead's music and the counterculture spirit of Haight-Ashbury were alive and well all weekend long.

"It’s a destination during the summer anyway. We get tourists from all over," said manager David James of Amoeba Music on Haight Street. "But this weekend? It's been a lot more. You could feel it immediately, every day."

Down the street at Caribbean tapas restaurant Cha Cha Cha, owner Onur Ozkaynak said the crowds translated into record-breaking business.

"Best weekend we’ve ever had," he said. "It feels like San Francisco is coming back. And we need it, not just this weekend, but every day."

More concerts ahead

The city estimates that concerts over the next month, which include Outside Lands next weekend and Zach Bryan on Aug. 15, will generate around $150 million in local economic activity.

Mayor Daniel Lurie also recently announced that Shaboozey will perform a free concert at Civic Center Plaza on Sept. 13. Hardly Strictly Bluegrass will return to Golden Gate Park in October.