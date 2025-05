A deadly crash involving a big-rig was reported on eastbound state Highway 37 in Vallejo early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 5:15 a.m. on Highway 37's eastbound lanes, west of state Highway 29 , otherwise known as Sonoma Boulevard, according to the CHP.

The CHP said there was debris all over the road and two lanes of traffic were blocked.