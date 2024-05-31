Deadly car collision in Palo Alto on US Highway 101

A person died early Friday morning on a highway in Palo Alto, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP log shows that someone in a red Hyundai SUV crashed into a light pole about 3 a.m. on northbound US Highway 101 at San Antonio Road.

Video at the scene shows the SUV's front end butting up against a concrete wall on the side of the highway.

The coroner was called out at 4:12 a.m.

What led up to the collision has not yet been made public.