Deadly crash approaching Bay Bridge toll plaza

A person died early Friday morning on westbound Interstate Highway 80 nearing the approach of the Bay Bridge toll plaza, backing up traffic for miles during the early-morning commute, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal accident was reported about 5 a.m., prompting the CHP to close the HOV flyover lanes along the Berkeley curve during the investigation.

The Alameda County coroner and tow trucks were called to the scene.

Traffic was backed up all the way to Richmond as of 6 a.m.

The actual Bay Bridge toll plaza had relatively light traffic as cars were being held back in the Emeryville, Albany and Richmond areas.

