Deadly crash on Burlingame on wet road

Two people have died in Burlingame after a car hit a tree on a wet road, police said.

The collision occurred just after midnight on Monday on El Camino Real between Broadway and Carmelita Avenue.

The driver OF A 1998 Mercury hit two trees and landed upside down, police said. One person inside the car was pronounced dead on scene.

The two others were taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where a second person died. A third person is suffering from major injuries, police said.

Police added the street was wet at the time and that this is likely a factor in the deadly collision.

No one was wearing seat belts, police said.