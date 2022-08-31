Deadly crash on I-80 in Richmond, one day after big rig fire

One person died Wednesday morning on Interstate Highway 80 near Richmond, one day after an Amazon truck caught on fire and closed lanes for several hours.

The California Highway Patrol received calls just before 3 a.m. that a vehicle had crashed into the center divide on eastbound I-80 by Hilltop Drive.

There were other reports that a second car had flipped on its roof and the two cars merged together.

The CHP log showed even more cars possibly involved.

Video showed at least one car getting loaded onto a tow truck.

The Contra Costa County coroner arrived on scene by 5 a.m. and the CHP requested an airlift for a patient.