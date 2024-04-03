Deadly hit-and-run in San Jose

A person was killed in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose on Wednesday.

San Jose police said two cars were involved in the 4:10 a.m. crash near Nieman Boulevard and Elkins Way.

Police did not immediately provide more details on who died and how, but they did say that the commute traffic in the area will be severely impacted.

This death follows a pedestrian being killed on Sunday night on Saratoga Avenue when he crossed the street without the right of way, police said.

In that case, the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police.