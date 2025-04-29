Deadly police shooting in South San Francisco over tree dispute, neighbors say

The Brief Neighbors in a South San Francisco community said a deadly police shootout on Monday evening may have started over a tree dispute. Residents said prior to the shooting there was an argument between neighbors. Police were called to the 300 block of Arroyo Drive after reports of a man armed with a gun. When they arrived, a 60-year-old man started firing at them, according to police. They returned fire, killing the man.



A deadly police shootout in South San Francisco may have stemmed from a dispute over a tree, according to neighbors.

Suspect opened fire first, police say

What we know:

When officers arrived at about 5:50 p.m, Monday in the 300 block of Arroyo Drive, they said a 60-year-old man armed with a handgun and a shotgun began firing at them, the South San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

Some bullets struck nearby homes and the rear of patrol cars.

Officers returned fire, killing the suspect, police said.

He has not yet been identified.

Featured article

Residents and people who were in the area described the scene.

"You just heard two different shots, one louder than the other, so it seemed like they were exchanging fire," said Victor Rangel of Half Moon Bay, who was in the area at the time.

"At first, I heard five loud ‘boom, boom, boom, boom,’ and I just thought it was my neighbor doing some construction next door," said Daniel Finnegan, who lives on Arroyo Drive. "But then I come outside, and I see all the cop cars, and next thing you know, everybody’s got their guns out, and a cop comes running down the street and says, ‘Everybody get into your house and shelter in place.’"

San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene.

No officers were injured.

Tree dispute between neighbors

What they're saying:

Residents said the violence may have stemmed from an argument between neighbors over a tree.

Police have not confirmed that detail.