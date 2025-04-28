Expand / Collapse search

Heavy police response in South San Francisco

By
Published  April 28, 2025 6:57pm PDT
South San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

Police activity in South San Francisco

Authorities on Monday evening urged the public to avoid a South San Francisco neighborhood due to ongoing police activity.

The Brief

    • Authorities urged the public to avoid a South San Francisco neighborhood on Monday evening due to ongoing police activity.
    • The police activity was in the area around the 300 block of Arroyo Drive.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Authorities on Monday evening urged the public to avoid a South San Francisco neighborhood due to ongoing police activity.

What we know:

The South San Francisco Police Department said on social media around 6:35 p.m. that officers were in the 300 block of Arroyo Drive and advised residents to stay out of the area.

The department did not elaborate on why officers were in the area, saying only that "an active incident is ongoing with multiple agencies involved. If in the area, please shelter in place until further notice."

The Source: South San Francisco Police Department

South San Francisco