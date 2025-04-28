Heavy police response in South San Francisco

The Brief Authorities urged the public to avoid a South San Francisco neighborhood on Monday evening due to ongoing police activity. The police activity was in the area around the 300 block of Arroyo Drive.



What we know:

The South San Francisco Police Department said on social media around 6:35 p.m. that officers were in the 300 block of Arroyo Drive and advised residents to stay out of the area.

The department did not elaborate on why officers were in the area, saying only that "an active incident is ongoing with multiple agencies involved. If in the area, please shelter in place until further notice."