Deadly Redwood City stabbing leaves injured teen girl, brother without mom

A deadly Redwood City stabbing left a teen girl and her younger brother without their mom.

Yesenia Lopez Hernandez, 40, died in the hospital over the weekend after she was stabbed multiple times, and her 17-year-old daughter, Yenifer Lopez, was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the San Mateo Sheriff's Office.

The apparent act of domestic violence happened Sunday around 12:30 a.m. at a home on the 3200 block of Fair Oaks Avenue.

Authorities arrested Jose Uriarte-Martinez, 44, on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, child endangerment, burglary, and two additional charges. He was found standing outside the home, covered in blood, officials said.

Now, the daughter is asking for the public's help through a GoFundMe as they face life without their mother.

Lopez said she hopes to raise funds to repatriate her mother's body.

"Right now I’m in the hospital trying to recover from several wounds caused by a knife by the same person that killed my mother, when I try to defend her," wrote Lopez. "I appreciate your help, since my 5-year-old brother is now my responsibility, since my family does not have enough resources to face this expense charge."

Uriarte-Martinez is being held at the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City with no bail status.