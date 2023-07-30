Two female stabbing victims in San Mateo County, suspect in custody

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Sunday announced deputies had arrested a blood-covered suspect who allegedly stabbed two female victims, resulting in one of the females dying.

The second victim is in stable condition.

Jose Uriarte-Martinez, 44, was arrested for murder, attempted murder, child endangerment, burglary, and two additional charges.

Authorities initially responded to the scene, near the 3200 block of Fair Oaks Avenue, for a domestic violence incident around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call from "a distressed woman, screaming for help, reporting that someone was attempting to kill her," authorities said in a press release.

Deputies found Uriarte-Martinez standing outside the home "visibly covered in blood."

"Inside the house, the deputies made a distressing discovery – two female victims with multiple stab wounds," the press release states. "Deputies provided immediate medical assistance to the injured women and arranged for their transfer to Stanford Hospital, where one of the victims succumbed to her injuries."

According to police records, Uriarte-Martinez has a criminal history, including prior arrests for battery and false imprisonment. He is currently being held at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office offered these resources for victims of domestic violence: