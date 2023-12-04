Deadly shooting at Oakland 7-Eleven

Oakland Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead at a 7-Eleven.

The victim was found near a gas pump at the convenience store on International Boulevard and Fifth Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Two witnesses told KTVU that they heard two gunshots.

Oakland police investigating at a 7-Eleven on International Boulevard on December 4, 2023. (KTVU FOX 2)

The Oakland Police Department said that one person was killed at 3 p.m. Officers responded to the reports of a shooting and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.