Deadly violence in Oakland spikes, officials ask federal government for help

Violence in Oakland is rising, the city recorded nine homicides in the last seven day.

The most recent shooting happened on Saturday. Police arrived at a shooting scene just after 7 a.m. on the 900 block of Brockhurst Street. A 36-year-old from Vallejo died from his injuries. Then later, around 6 p.m. a San Francisco man was shot and killed in Concordia Park.

City Council member Noel Gallo said Oakland has gone through tough times in the past.

"The FBI and the U.S. Marshalls have to come and support us," Gallo said.

He is calling for agencies in the city and beyond to come together frequent to prevent more lives from being lost. He said this includes police, the California Highway Patrol, BART police, and the Oakland Housing Authority. Gallo said in the past the most effective method was to reach out to younger people.

"Most of all we were able to cooperate with the Oakland Unified School District youngsters that were in high school specifically because some of them were getting caught up in the negativity, the crime and so forth," said Gallo.

So far this year Oakland has had 94 homicides.

"It’s just a heartbreaking situation," said Antoine Tower, of the Violence Prevention Coalition.

He said they are working toward a safer Oakland, but said there are a lot of root issues that need to be addressed, like helping people find jobs, and ending cycles of trauma in underserved communities.

"Instead of saying, I need that quick fix and I’m not going to wait anymore…us that are in a position to help you to get where you want to go without having to throw away your lives," said Towers.