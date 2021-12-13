Death at Tesla factory under investigation by Fremont police

Fremont Police homicide detectives responded to the Tesla Fremont factory parking lot Monday around 3:26p.m. after someone called 9-1-1 to report a person down.

"Our fire department responded out to the Tesla facility on a report of a person down in the parking lot. So when they arrived, they found a subject and provided medical aid," said Fremont Police Captain Fred Bobbitt.

That person was later pronounced dead and fire crews alerted Fremont police about a suspicious death.

"They summoned our department officers responded, arrived on scene and then at that point, called out our homicide investigators to follow up," said Bobbitt.

Tesla plant workers arriving for their afternoon shifts say they received no notice about the death and had not heard of the incident.

The Alameda County Coroner's investigators were called to the scene and as it got dark, the Fremont Police mobile command center arrived as well.

Detectives worked in the pouring rain to collect evidence.

"With the weather as it is right now, our goal is to try to secure as much evidence as possible," said Bobbitt.

Police said they are still looking for a suspect and obtaining surveillance video from the site.

Investigators say they do not believe there is a threat to the public or employees at the plant. Police are asking anyone with information to leave an anonymous tip.

"We understand that. There may be witnesses out there that could provide valuable information that may be uncomfortable or afraid to come forward. We do ask that. If you do have information, please call our non-emergency line." said Bobbitt.

