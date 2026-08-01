Death of infant being investigated by Monterey Co. authorities

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The Brief The deceased infant was found at about 8:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Struve Road, in the unincorporated area of Moss Landing, by someone who reported it to authorities. Later Saturday morning, at 9:55 a.m., sheriff's deputies were called to the 400 block of Old Stage Road by a county employee who had found apparent human remains. The two deaths are being investigated separately and are not believed to be related.



The death of an infant whose body was found Saturday morning in an unincorporated area of north Monterey County is being investigated by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The body was found the same day as another discovery of human remains north of Salinas, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The two deaths are being investigated separately and are not believed to be related.

The deceased infant was found at about 8:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Struve Road, in the unincorporated area of Moss Landing, by someone who reported it to authorities.

The death was confirmed by Monterey County firefighters and paramedics that responded to the call along with sheriff's deputies.

Later Saturday morning, at 9:55 a.m., sheriff's deputies were called to the 400 block of Old Stage Road by a county employee who had found apparent human remains.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of both deaths were under investigation as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about either death was asked to contact the Monterey County Sheriff's Office at (831) 755-370.