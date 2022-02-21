Death of 16-year-old girl in San Francisco deemed suspicious

San Francisco police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl in the 600 block of Minna Street, which the coroner has deemed suspicious.

Paramedics responded to the location Friday at about 6:33 a.m. for a possible overdose.

The San Francisco County Medical Examiner responded and declared the death suspicious.

Police said the department's homicide unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

