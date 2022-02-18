Mission District shooting leaves one person with life-threatening injuries, no arrests

article

San Francisco police are at the scene of a non-fatal shooting in the Mission District Friday evening. No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating at 23rd Street and San Jose Avenue and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7:49 p.m. When they arrived to the scene, they spotted a male victim inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital and is in life-threatening condition.

Investigators remain at the scene and are collecting evidence. Police have not shared any potential suspect information.

A KTVU crew is headed to the scene to gather more information. We will let you know any new details as this situation unfolds.

Police encourage anyone with information or witnesses to come forward and contact the SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.