Death of San Ramon woman reportedly found face down in tub considered suspicious

San Ramon police said the death of a woman reportedly found face down in the bathtub last week is considered suspicious.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday officers were called to an apartment on the 4000 block of Crestfield Drive in the Dougherty Valley. The caller reported an unresponsive female to 911, according to police logs.

The woman was declared dead at the scene.

A male relative was arrested after the discovery, but the charges were unrelated to the suspicious death investigation, police said.

The woman's identity will not be released until officials are able to notify family members.

The circumstances of the male detainee's arrest is unknown, and KTVU has reached out for further details.

Anyone with information about the suspicious death investigation to contact the lead detective at mgreen@sanramon.ca.gov.