DUI suspect in deadly Walnut Creek crash released on bail

The suspect in a fatal Walnut Creek crash Saturday has posted bail.

KTVU learned that 28-year-old Briana Day was released on $300,000 bail after being booked into the Martinez Dentention Facility.

Investigators said she was driving drunk in her pickup truck and hit 2 pedestrians who were walking on a sidewalk near North Main Street and Pine Street.

Maricarmen Leon. Photo credit: Janet Leon

Maricarmen Leon. Photo credit: Janet Leon.

Maricarmen Leon, 27, died at the scene, and her friend was rushed to the hospital with major injuries.

Leon lived in Discovery Bay and worked at the Walnut Creek Kaiser as a phlebotomist.

ALSO: Woman killed, friend seriously injured by suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek

The pair had been out at a bar, having a good time with friends, according to Leon's sister Janet. The crash happened right as the bars were closing.

Police have not released any information about the identity or the condition of Leon's friend who was hospitalized.