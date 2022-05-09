Deaths of 2 in Santa Rosa called murder-suicide by police

Police investigating the deaths of two people in a Santa Rosa home say that a 23-year-old man killed his 17-year-old girlfriend before taking his own life.

The victims of the May 5 killings were identified as Anthony Guzman, 23, and Lesly Fierro-Noriega, 17, by the Santa Rosa police on Monday.

Both people had been shot by a Polymer 80 handgun, which police characterized as an illegal "ghost gun."

They were pronounced dead in the Aston Avenue residence, according to police.

A possible motive for the violence was not revealed.