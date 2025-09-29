Decapitated California sea lion: $20K reward issued

article

The Brief A sea lion was decapitated in July at Point Pinos Beach in Monterey County. NOAA released suspect information and a $20K reward on Monday. It's unclear who took the picture of the suspect.



The National Marine Fisheries Service on Monday announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to a balding man with a hunting knife whom they say was observed decapitating the head of a dead sea lion.

Decapitated sea lion

In a bulletin, NOAA said the seal lion was found at Point Pinos Beach in Monterey County's Pacific Grove on July 27 at 8:40 p.m.

Suspect description

A white man in his 50s or 60s, standing about 5 foot 9, and sporting a balding head with a full beard, was seen with a hunting knife standing over the dead sea lion, NOAA said, without saying who saw him or how the picture of him was taken.

The man was seen placing the head of the sea lion in a plastic bag and left in a late-model white Cadillac Escalade, NOAA said.

It's unclear who took the picture and why NOAA released the information nearly two months afterward.

It's also unclear if the man killed the sea lion or if it was already dead.

Sea lions and the law

The federal agency said the reward will be given to anyone who provides information that leads to the successful issuance of a civil penalty or criminal conviction.

Harassing, killing, harming or even feeding sea lions violates the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Call NOAA at 1-800-853-1954 if you have information.