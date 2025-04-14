Decapitated, eviscerated animals found at Fremont train station

article

Fremont police on Sunday discovered mutilated animals and bags of entrails left at a train station, and an investigation is underway.

AMTRAK Police contacted the Fremont Police Department on Sunday afternoon after "a decapitated and eviscerated animal" was found on a park bench at Fremont-Centerville Train Station, according to the FPD.

The FPD reported that they could not determine the species of the maimed animal.

In addition to the animal on the bench, authorities also found several bags containing a second decapitated and eviscerated animal, as well as "what appeared to be entrails" in another bag.

Police said a forensic veterinarian is assisting in identifying the species of the animals.

No threats have been identified as being associated with the incident, according to the FPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fremont Animal Services at 510-790-6635.