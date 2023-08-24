Deceased body found in vehicle, Los Altos police investigating

Law enforcement officials in Los Altos are investigating the death of an adult male after police officers found the man's body in a parked vehicle on Thursday.

The body was found around 12:55 p.m. Thursday afternoon near the 200 block of Valencia Drive, Los Altos police announced in a press release.

Police were called to the area due to a suspicious vehicle report.

The cause of death is unknown and is currently being investigated by the Los Altos police and Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office.

"The Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to assist investigators in determining the person’s identity and cause of death. This is an active investigation; updates will be provided as they become available," officials said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the matter is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Spillman at (650) 947-2689 or email at sspillman@losaltosca.gov.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may call the Los Altos Police Department Tip-Line at (650) 947-2774.