Defense points to Scott Peterson in Kristin Smart murder case

Defense lawyers defending the man accused of killing Kristin Smart are attempting to shift focus to other potential suspects, including convicted killer, Scott Peterson.

The preliminary hearing began on Aug. 2 in a San Luis Obispo County court. The judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to put Paul Flores on trial, according to the LA Times.

Paul Flores, 44, was the last person seen with Smart on May 24, 1996. He was accused of killing Smart during an attempted rape in his dorm room at Cal Poly.

His father, Ruben Flores, was accused of helping his son hide Smart's body.

The defense lawyers mentioned the names of other possible suspects, including Peterson, to argue that the police has only focused on Flores and ignored other potential suspects, LA Times said.

Peterson was also a student at Cal Poly in the 1990s and allegedly knew Smart.

Peterson's attorney called the name mentioning a publicity stunt.

"I think it was more of a publicity stunt to take the attention away from the defendant," Pat Harris, Peterson's longtime lawyer told the LA Times. "I spoke to San Quentin and to Scott, and there has been no subpoena or any arrangements made for his testimony.