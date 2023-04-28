Delivery driver fakes delivering food, caught on cam stealing pizza in Oakland

A DoorDash driver was captured on camera ripping off an Oakland business with an unusually sneaky scam: faking a delivery and then stealing the food.

The business owner, who did not want to be identified, said the egregious act occurred on Wednesday when a manager ordered lunch for staff to cheer them up, but their delivery never came.

Surveillance video obtained by KTVU shows the delivery driver pull up in a blue sedan and remove boxes of pizza from the passenger side. He approaches the door, puts the pizza down and snaps a photo, before picking the food back up and setting it on the seat of his car.

It's common practice for food delivery drivers to snap a photo of the delivery to prove the package has arrived.

But this driver appears to have come up with a trick to make it look like he did his job and then pin the theft on someone else, like a passerby.

The owner called DoorDash to complain and the company promptly provided them new pizzas. A DoorDash representative said she was looking into the matter.

But the business owner said the whole thing just rubs salt in the wounds for his employees, who already had a really tough week.

On Sunday night, thieves rammed a stolen car through the steel garage door of the owner's shop. And on Monday night, the burglars destroyed the glass windows and stole about $500 of products.

The owner said in the last two days, he has spent $70,000 to board the place up and make repairs. He has since added a new rolling iron gate and concrete barriers. He asked not to be identified, including the name and location of his business, for fear of showing his shop's current vulnerability,

Pizza-gate on top of the back-to-back burglaries is simply just too much.

"I'm an ultimate optimist," the owner said. "But this makes me lose faith in humanity. I know there are good people out there. But the bad people right now are winning."