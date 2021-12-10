Delivery truck driver carjacked, kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint, Oakland police say

article

Oakland police say a delivery truck driver was carjacked, kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint Friday morning.

Police are investigating the incident that happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the 8100 block of Utah Street.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows two armed suspects assaulted and carjacked the delivery truck driver at gunpoint. The driver was forced to drive the suspects about a half mile to the 7800 block of Crest Avenue in the Eastmont Hills area.

The suspects made the driver leave the vehicle, police say. The suspects then drove the delivery truck to the 3100 block of Partridge Avenue, also in the same area, and then ditched the vehicle after removing items.

Police did not indicate how the suspects got away after leaving the vehicle behind.

There was no update on the delivery driver's condition, and it is unclear if they were hurt during this incident.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call police at (510) 238-3326.