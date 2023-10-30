Delta flight leaving San Jose makes emergency landing Sacramento

A plane leaving San Jose heading for Salt Lake City, Utah was forced to perform an emergency landing in Sacramento on Monday due to possible engine failure, a Delta spokesperson told KTVU.

Carrying 114 passengers, Delta flight 2905 flew out of San Jose Mineta International Airport around 6 a.m. Monday morning and was in the air for approximately one hour before it had to land at Sacramento International Airport (SMF), data from FlightAware shows.

"While nothing is more important than safety, Delta apologizes to our customers on flight 2905 for the delay in their travels," a Delta spokesperson told KTVU in a statement.

According to FlightAware, the plane was just past the California border near Reno, Nevada when it turned back and landed in Sacramento.

The flight landed and taxied to the gate normally in Sacramento, a Delta spokesperson said.

The flight is now scheduled to leave Sacramento for Salt Lake City at 4:55 p.m. Monday.