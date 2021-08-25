Democrat Kevin Paffrath makes recall debate debut, clashes with Republicans

The fourth recall debate featured three Republicans who are regulars at the forums, and a new face: 29-year-old Kevin Paffrath, a Democrat and YouTube influencer.

"We need strong ideas," said Paffrath. "And that’s why I’m polling better than three of the candidates on the stage in August, combined."

Sacramento's KCRA and the San Francisco Chronicle hosted the debate.

In two polls Paffrath is likely referencing from Survey USA and YouGov, he led all replacement candidates and came in second, respectively. The state's Democratic party is urging voters to leave the second question on the ballot blank, but Paffrath presents himself as a Democratic alternative. During the debate, he presented a number of what he called "bold" ideas, including his proposal to combat the drought.

"On day one, I will declare a state of emergency, to bring the construction as soon as feasibly possible of a pipeline to the Mississippi River," said Paffrath.

On the pandemic, Paffrath agreed with his Republican counterparts: saying the state should not mandate vaccines, but leave it to local governments. When asked how he would curb the spread of COVID-19, he suggested the utilization of HEPA filters in schools and public buildings.

If elected, he said he'd provide N95 masks to people who could not afford them.

The Republicans on stage reprised their criticism of Newsom's handling of the pandemic. "This state is a mismanaged mess, you can’t really name anything this governor has done well," said businessman John Cox.

"He went into a one-size-fits-all policy," said Kevin Faulconer, the former mayor of San Diego. "That caused all the shutdowns, our school closures, not the right way to do it."

"I would rebuild the trust that Gavin Newsom has lost, through the steps I outlined," said Assemblyman Kevin Kiley. "The way he politicized vaccine, politicized masks."

The candidates also offered their critique and plans on issues of wildfires and homelessness. While Paffrath took shots at Newsom, he also targeted the other candidates, especially Faulconer. "We need a governor who’s going to do, what he says he’s going to do, but I don’t think that could be a Republican," said Paffrath.

Faulconer fired back: "Not the time for on- the- job training, for YouTube--somebody who's’ never had to get legislation across."

Faulconer continued targeting the leader in the polls, conservative radio host Larry Elder. Elder, Caitlyn Jenner and Newsom all declined another debate invite. "Larry Elder does not have the character, the judgment or the skill set to be governor," said Faulconer.

Newsom continued to focus his attention on Elder, appearing at a virtual "Black leaders for Newsom" event Tuesday.

"I honestly could go on for an hour in terms of the consequential nature of this decision and the profound impact it’ll have on the African American community," Newsom told the Zoom call.

With less than three weeks until the September 14 Election Day, and ballots continuing to be returned, four of the 46 names on the ballot made a direct appeal to Californians.

"Let’s stop electing the politicians and media celebrities who are all talk," said Cox.

"Take a chance on change," said Kiley. "The recall is for you. You’re not signing on for four years, you’re signing on for one year."

"Since I am polling the best of the candidates on this debate stage, I would ask them to drop out and endorse me," said Paffrath.

Advertisement

"I’m going to bring the experience, the judgment, somebody who can bring our state together," said Faulconer.