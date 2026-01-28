Democrats, Republicans spar over ICE funding as government shutdown looms

The Brief Ahead of a vote Thursday, Senate Democrats are threatening to block a spending bill that includes billions in funding for ICE. Democrats, including many from the Bay Area, are demanding Republicans agree to major reforms for ICE and Border Patrol before they support the bill. Many Republicans are accusing Democrats of flip-lopping, after already agreeing to a bipartisan deal on Homeland Security funding.



The fallout from the White House's immigration crackdown is fueling tensions on Capitol Hill, where the possibility of another government shutdown is looming. Democrats are threatening to block a spending bill that includes billions of dollars in funding for ICE—something many Bay Area lawmakers say they just can't stomach.

Another shutdown could be days away

Two and a half months after the longest government shutdown in history, a new, partial shutdown could happen as soon as Saturday, as senators spar over a massive spending package to fund the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies.

"It would shut down less of the government, but it includes things that people might notice, like funding for the TSA," said Menlo College Political Science Professor Melissa Michelson.

Democrats take issue with $10B in ICE funding, call for reforms

This time around, the issue is $10 billion in funding for ICE that's in that spending package. It already passed the House but is up for a vote in the Senate Thursday, just five days after ICU nurse Alex Pretti, 37, was shot and killed by a federal agent on the streets of Minneapolis.

What they're saying:

"We have to end this brutality, this lawlessness, this national nightmare," said Democratic U.S. Rep. Sam Liccardo of San Jose.

"It is time to say enough," said Democratic U.S. Sen Alex Padilla.

Most Democrats say they'll only back the bill if Republicans agree to changes to how federal agents do business.

"I support imposing serious reforms, real oversight, and accountability on ICE and CBP before this body provides them any more taxpayer dollars," said Padilla.

Specifically, Democrats are calling for:

An end to roving patrols by ICE, which would be required to coordinate with state and local police

A code of conduct for federal agents and independent investigations of violations

A ban on masks

A requirement that agents wear body cameras and carry identification

"Virtually every law enforcement agency has body-worn cameras. De-masking of agents, making sure agents can be identified at all times, that's critical for accountability," said Liccardo.

Republicans accuse Democrats of flip-flopping

In an interview on CNN Wednesday, Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley of Rocklin accused Democrats of flip-flopping.

"Well, I have a big problem with leveraging a government shutdown at the last moment here, when we had a bipartisan agreement on these spending bills," said Kiley. "I think that there's plenty of room for negotiation and common ground here when it comes to reform, when it comes to transparency."

Will withholding funding actually impact ICE?

Michelson points out that even if Democrats block this round of ICE funding, the agency has plenty of money—thanks to $75 billion from last year's "Big Beautiful Bill".

"This is really a symbolic fight. This is democrats saying we're not going to vote for ice funding right now, after what just happened with these killings in Minnesota. But it's not going to shut down ICE or abolish ICE just because this budget bill doesn't pass," said Michelson.

What's next:

If the bill does not pass Thursday and no deal is made, that partial government shutdown would start at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.