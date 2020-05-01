Demonstrators face off with police at California's Capitol, calling for end to stay-at-home order

Demonstrators gathered at the Capitol in Sacramento on Friday in opposition to the stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The protesters are part of a group called, "Re-Open California" that is calling for Gov. Gavin Newsom to end the lockdown, KCRA reports.

Organizers said protesters would practice social distancing by staying inside their videos and driving around the Capitol building, but aerial footage showed otherwise.

It appeared that some demonstrators got out of their vehicles and came face-to-face with law enforcement officers.