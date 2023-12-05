Dense fog makes driving difficult in Bay Area, rain expected too

Watch out on the roads early Tuesday morning.

Driving through the fog made navigating the highways treacherous for many motorists.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory until 11 a.m., especially in the North Bay valleys, the San Francisco Bay and the Santa Clara Valley.

After the fog lifts, meteorologists say the skies should clear for sunshine, followed by cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain at night.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the 70s on the coast, in the 60s around the bay, and in the 60s to 70s inland.

Rain is on track to arrive early Wednesday morning, bringing rain to the region. According to forecasters, cold morning temps will come at the end of the week.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

