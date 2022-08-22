Dentist killed in attempted robbery in Oakland's Little Saigon

A woman was shot and killed after parking in Oakland's Little Saigon in what police described as an attempted robbery.

Dr. Lili Xu, 60, a dentist in Oakland's Chinatown, was attacked at about 2 p.m. Sunday near the corner of 5th Avenue and East 11th Street.

Surveillance video shows Xuand her boyfriend pull up in their Mercedes to park on the side of the street.

Within seconds, a white Lexus pulls up alongside them. Then screams and three gunshots can be heard.

Xu died at a hospital.

"For some unknown reason the individual fired multiple rounds, striking the victim," said Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

"This crime was senseless, unfortunate, and the Little Saigon neighborhood has been impacted by violence the last several weeks," the chief said, referring to another deadly shooting of an Uber food-delivery driver, burglaries and a shooting that left a woman injured as she was hit by stray bullets while sleeping.

At a rally outside Oakland City Hall, Stewart Chen, president of the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council said, "I'm so sick and tired of hearing Asian Americans being targeted."

Referring to the city council, Chen said, "I ask the council, I ask the chief, when is it ever going to stop? And there are solutions. I know there are solutions."

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said, "One of the ways to address this kind of crime is to have a presence of police in the neighborhood. If the police are there engaging."

Council president Nikki Fortunato Bas, who represents Little Saigon said, "We know that this has not been happening for just a few months or years it's been happening for decades. And we know this targeting of our community has to stop."

Oakland police on Monday pleaded for witnesses to come forward with any information.

Additionally, investigators asked the occupants of a white four-door Tesla that was in the area at the time of the shooting to speak with officers. The vehicle was a Tesla Model Y with a distinctive roof rack and bike rack