Deputies search for suspect wanted for attempted murder, child abduction

A search was underway on for a 24-year-old man accused of stabbing and seriously injuring a woman near Stockton on Monday night. The incident prompted an Amber Alert when investigators discovered the suspect had abducted an infant following the attack.

San Joaquin sheriff's deputies were searching for D Angelo Dijon Webb, 24, who's accused of stabbing a woman and child abduction on Oct. 4, 2021. (San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office )

San Joaquin County sheriff's officials said deputies were called to the 3900 block of E. Fremont Street shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday. That's when investigators found a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies determined that D Angelo Dijon Webb was suspected in the attack and a 24-year-old woman and an infant child were missing. The pair was believed to be with Webb.

"An amber alert was immediately put out and the child was found safe a short time later," deputies said. There was no immediate information on how the child was found.

Deputies told KTVU that the stabbing victim was the mother of the missing 24-year-old woman. "We don't know for sure if she left willing or if she left against her will," said Deputy Sandra Mendez, public information officer for the sheriff's office. "She's still outstanding," Mendez added.

Investigators said that Webb was believed to be armed with a knife and considered dangerous. They said he took off in a vehicle belonging to the stabbing victim. That vehicle was described as a 2015 Silver Chevy Equinox with license plate # 7KBE022.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the case to call (209) 468-4400, and refer to case 2021-21872 or call Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.