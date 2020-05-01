Expand / Collapse search

Derick Almena, awaiting retrial in Ghost Ship Fire, to be released on $150K bail

Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire
High-profile defendant from the Ghost Ship Trial Derick Almena will be released on $150,000 bail due to COVID-19. He will be allowed to shelter-in-place with family in Lake County and will have to use an ankle monitor. Inmates have been released because of fears the disease will spread in jails.

OAKLAND, Calif (KTVU) - Derick Almena, who is awaiting retrial in the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland, is set to be released from jail Monday amid concerns of the coronavirus, KTVU has learned.

Due to the ongoing release of inmates associated with concerns over COVID-19 and the spread of the disease in jails, Almena will be allowed to shelter-in-place with family in Lake County. A judge ruled he will have to use an ankle monitor.

During a telephonic court appearance with Judge Trina Thompson of Alameda County Superior Court, Almena’s attorneys provided proof that Almena had a “verifiable and acceptable” location where he could shelter-in-place while under electronic monitoring.

The judge ordered Almena not to have any contact, directly or indirectly, with witnesses or the families of the 36 people who died in the fire.

Almena is to be freed Monday in lieu of $150,000 bail from Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.