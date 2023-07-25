Designer eyewear store in SF hit by thieves 6th time in 8 months, owner shares video

article

A designer eyewear store in San Francisco was once again hit by thieves. The business owner says this is the sixth time this has happened in eight months.

The owner of Veo Optics on Union Street near Octavia Boulevard shared video of the crime in progress at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

In the video you can see five people enter the store, some are wearing masks.

A woman, who appears to be helping a bystander customer, bails from the store once she realizes what is happening.

The five people appear to be looking around before they start to clear the shelves.

The owner said the thieves took $80,000 worth of merchandise.

You may recall our report on the repeated robberies at the store from last summer. At the time, owner James Peo, who is also the owner of the store's location on Valencia Street, said in two weeks' time the store had $56,000 stolen from them. The latest incident suggests the thieves are either becoming more prolific in a single swipe or are targeting the highest priced items.

In the past, Peo said San Francisco Police Department have been unresponsive to the theft incidents.

KTVU has reached out to SFPD about this latest incident. We will update our story if we get a response.