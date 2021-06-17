Despite being fully vaccinated, many service industry employees are keeping masks on

On Thursday night, restaurant and business owners reacted to Cal/OSHA’s new rules for the workplace.

Many employees are choosing to keep their masks on. Business owners said it is a promising sign the state is heading in the right direction.

At Thursday’s staff meeting at Sushi Confidential in Campbell, the owner broke the news to his team that employees who are fully vaccinated don’t have to wear a mask for much longer.

"It gives me a better feeling now because I feel like we are truly coming out of this pandemic," said Sushi Confidential owner Randy Musterer.

The news couldn’t come at a better time. Wearing a mask hasn’t been easy.

"We are moving tables in and outside," said Musterer. "We are working in 110 degree weather. It is definitely challenging on a hot day like today."

Eighty percent of the restaurant’s staff are inoculated. The owner thinks the majority will opt to be mask free. Cashier Pedro Morales would rather not.

"I still have to interact with a lot of people throughout the day and I do have vulnerable family members," said Morales.

At Lunardi’s Markets on Bascom Avenue in San Jose, the manager said the majority of the vaccinated staff don’t plan to take their masks off. In his words, they want to play it safe.

"I do trust what health advisors say and what the governor said," said 24 Hour Fitness Fremont General Manager Ryan Grappone.

Grappone said like members, it will be up to employees to decide. He appreciates the choice and thinks a decision won’t happen right away.

"I don’t think there’s any rush to basically do it tomorrow or the following day," said Grappone.

Businesses can also forgo social distancing requirements and physical barriers. Back at Sushi Confidential, the owner isn’t sure if he'll take them down.

"Those to me could stay there because they aren’t physically impacting the customer or the employee," said Musterer.

Customer Crystal Cooper said she’d prefer if employees kept their face coverings on.

"If we could just extend it a little bit longer and wear masks again it goes back to safety first and foremost for me just to ensure everyone is safe," said Cooper. "Everyone has a vaccine. We have a way of actually verifying that."

Customers may walk into a business and see nothing has changed. It really depends on the individual business. The new rules are expected to be go into effect Friday.

Azenith Smith is a reporter for KTVU. Email Azenith at azenith.smith@fox.com and follow her on Twitter and Instagram @AzenithKTVU or Facebook or ktvu.com.