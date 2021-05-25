Despite hot housing market, residents in a Sunnyvale community unable to attract buyers

Escalating real estate costs in Sunnyvale are hurting homeowners.

Dozens of residents at the 812-unit Plaza Del Ray mobile home park said they’re stuck, unable to attract buyers because of climbing fees that would be passed on to new buyers.

They turned to Rep. Ro Khanna for help. On Tuesday Khanna spoke for a little over an hour inside the park’s community center then talked with reporters who management had barred from the property.

"It’s outrageous that they didn’t allow the press to listen to the resident’s concerns," said Khanna.

The concerns he referenced stem from an ongoing impasse at the Plaza Del Ray mobile home park. Despite "for sale" signs, many residents say nothings moving – and hasn’t in months.

"I’m trying to sell my house so I can move where it’s cheaper, by my family. But they’ve raised our rents up to $2,380 for anybody new moving in," said a resident identified only as Lynn S.

Many residents who attended the midday meeting said corporate owner Hometown America is charging would-be purchasers more than $2,300 a month to rent the mobile home lot, which doesn’t include mortgage costs for the actual home. The result is a glut of units for sale and no buyers.

"Because they can go right across the street and the rent is like, $1,300 or $1,400 a month. So almost $1,000 less across the street," said resident Dan Balco.

Additionally, many Plaza Del Rey residents said their own monthly leases are increasing, which might make it impossible for them to stay.

Advocates said they’ve seen similar concerns before the COVID pandemic, and that the problem of maintaining affordable housing has continued.

"We have got to, as a society, put some restrictions and limitations on these corporate landlords who are coming in and trying to maximize their profits at the expense of people’s ability to even live here," said Sandy Perry, president of the Santa Clara County Affordable Housing Network. Added Rep. Khanna, "We don’t live in an oligarchy where private equity gets to destroy our communities."

Khanna said a memorandum of understanding between Hometown America and residents has failed. He wants Sunnyvale city leaders to pass a rent stabilization ordinance, to ensure those here will be able to stay in their homes.

"After I pay my space rent and my mortgage, I have a $100 left to live on," said Lynn S.

Hometown America didn’t respond to emails and phone calls from KTVU, but was previously quoted as having said they're conducting "good faith" negotiations.