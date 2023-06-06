Details emerge about mother, children found dead in Fremont

article

The woman and two children found dead in a Fremont apartment yesterday have been identified by the children's father.

Evelyn Garcia was the mother of the 1- and 7-year-old children who were discovered inside the complex on Inglewood Common, according to the father who did not want his name used.

He and family members were seen Tuesday loading personal items into a pickup truck at the apartment building.

Fremont police have not described how the three people died. However, they have also said they are not looking for a suspect and do not believe that there is a threat to the public.

"We'll be working with the coroner's office to determine a cause and manner of death. Any kind of evidence like cell phone video or ring video, we've asked the public if they have any video of the area to please make that available to detectives upon request," said Fremont Police Lt. Paul McCormick on Monday.

Neighbors expressed shock over the deaths.

"We haven't had any problems in this area, it's quiet. The neighborhood's quiet. We never have any problems it surprised me," said Peter, a neighbor who only wanted to be identified by his first name.