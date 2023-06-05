Woman, 2 kids found dead in Fremont home

A woman and two children were found dead inside a home in Fremont Monday afternoon, according to police.

Fremont police and firefighters responded around 1 p.m. to an apartment in the 40000 block of Inglewood Common after a relative made the discovery, the police department said.

First responders arrived at the home and entered the unit where they located a deceased woman, 29, and two children, authorities said. Both of the children, a boy and girl, were under the age of 10.

Their identities have not been released.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances around the deaths. They are also working to determine the relationship between the 29-year-old woman and two children.

Police believe the woman lived at the apartment.

Lt. Paul McCormick said investigators are "trying to paint a picture on what happened earlier today and what happened in the lives of these individuals prior to today."

He has asked neighbors to turn over any evidence, like cellphone footage or ring video, that may be of value to the investigation. Though authorities are not searching for a suspect in the case and the incident does not pose a threat to the community.

The coroner will determine a cause of death and manner of death for the three victims.