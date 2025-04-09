article

The Brief DHS will now consider antisemitic posts and actions when deciding immigration benefits for non-U.S. citizens. The policy takes immediate effect and targets support for groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. The move aligns with Trump's executive order to crack down on antisemitism, especially on college campuses.



The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday said it will now take into account any antisemitic social media posts and the physical harassment of Jewish individuals and will deny immigration benefits to non-U.S. citizens in a controversial move that goes into effect immediately.

Officials will consider any social media posts that indicate a non-U.S. citizen was "endorsing, espousing, promoting, or supporting antisemitic terrorism, antisemitic terrorist organizations, or other antisemitic activity."

The announcement comes following the highly publicized arrests and detentions of pro-Palestinian student activists such as Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil, who is now facing deportation, and Tufts University PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk, who the government alleges engaged in antisemitic activities. Their lawyers deny the allegations.

Timeline:

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said the policy will immediately take effect for migrants and foreign citizens.

RELATED: Migrants who used Biden-era CBP One app told to leave US 'immediately'

The backstory:

The department said the measure is consistent with President Donald Trump's executive order, " Combatting Anti-Semitism, Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism."

What they're saying:

"DHS will enforce all relevant immigration laws to the maximum degree, to protect the homeland from extremists and terrorist aliens, including those who support antisemitic terrorism, violent antisemitic ideologies and antisemitic terrorist organizations such as Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, or Ansar Allah aka: "the Houthis," a statement read.

"There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathizers, and we are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here," DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "Secretary Noem has made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for anti-Semitic violence and terrorism – think again. You are not welcome here."

The other side:

Jewish groups respond

The Jewish Community Relations Council in San Francisco responded to the announcement by saying that while it "vehemently disagrees with the rhetoric and tactics" used by many pro-Palestinian protesters, the agency also "simultaneously believes immigrants in this country deserve humane treatment and are entitled to civil liberties such as free speech and due process under the Constitution."

Free speech alone, even that which the JCRC finds "despicable," is a protected constitutional right.

And if any pro-Palestinian protesters crossed the line from free speech to criminal violations, JCRC said any actions taken against them must be done with their due process rights in mind.

The Jewish group added that it is also "incumbent" on law enforcement agencies to provide these protesters with transparency around their alleged violations and proper notice before commencing deportation proceedings.

Another Jewish group, Bend the Arc, shared on social media that they were very upset with the move.

"This will NOT fight antisemitism," the group wrote on X. "This is simply using Jews as an excuse to move a cruel, anti-immigrant, authoritarian agenda. We refuse to be used this way."

Muslim groups react

The Council on American Relations condemned student visas being revoked for those "allegedly engaged in pro-Palestinian activism."

And the San Francisco chapter said it is "actively investigating, and is in contact with student and legal groups to advocate for and protect those being unduly targeted.

Trump's stance on antisemitism

Dig deeper:

On the campaign trail, Trump promised to cut federal money to colleges that fail to stop antisemitism and to deport foreign students who were at pro-Palestinian demonstrations on U.S. campuses .

In the first weeks of his second term, he ordered federal agencies to use "all available and appropriate legal tools" to end campus antisemitism, including the removal of foreign students and staff deemed security risks.

Columbia was one of five colleges that came under new federal antisemitism investigations after Trump’s order, and it’s one of 10 being visited by a task force in response to allegations that the colleges have failed to protect Jewish students.

Others under investigation include the University of California, Berkeley; the University of Minnesota; Northwestern University; and Portland State University.

Under President Joe Biden, the Education Department opened more than 100 investigations into allegations of antisemitism and Islamophobia in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and a wave of pro-Palestinian protests. Some schools rushed to reach resolution agreements before Biden left office, provoking an outcry from Republicans who said the Democrat was letting schools off the hook.

The Source: The Associated Press contributed to this report. The information in this story comes from official statements by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Jewish Community Relations Council. This story was reported from Los Angeles and Oakland.





