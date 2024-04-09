'Dianne Feinstein Post Office': Proposal seeks to rename SF post office in late senator's honor

article

A historic post office in San Francisco could soon carry the name of Sen. Dianne Feinstein in honor and celebration of the late lawmaker for her "remarkable legacy of service."

California Sens. Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler on Monday introduced a bill to rename the Rincon Finance Center post office located off the Embarcadero at 180 Steuart Street to the "Dianne Feinstein Post Office."

In a news release, Padilla’s office noted that as then mayor of San Francisco in the 1980s, Feinstein oversaw the development of the Rincon Center, which includes an annex that, for decades, served as the city’s largest postal and distribution center.

Today, the annex is the site of murals depicting San Francisco’s rich history. It’s also listed as a San Francisco Designated Landmark and has been placed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, Padilla’s office said.

The senator described his late colleague as a "towering figure" who shaped and influenced the history of California as well as the nation.

"Just as she had a keen ability to bridge divides and connect with people from all walks of life, our local post offices symbolize the importance of keeping Americans connected," he said, adding. "It is only fitting that we celebrate her memory by dedicating an institution essential to a functioning and fair democracy in her name."

Sen. Butler paid tribute to Feinstein, remembering her as a trailblazer and dedicated lawmaker. "I stand on the shoulder of giants like Senator Feinstein who as the first woman Senator for California, served her country with grace and fortitude," she said. "Renaming the 180 Steuart Street post office in her honor is just one of the many ways we can celebrate her remarkable legacy of service."

Feinstein was the longest senator to represent California and the longest serving female senator in U.S. history.

She was also the first woman elected as mayor of San Francisco and led the city from 1978 to 1988.

She died last September at the age of 90.



