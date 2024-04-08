San Francisco threatens lawsuit over Oakland airport name change

article

The city of San Francisco on Monday threatened a lawsuit against Oakland's port commissioners if they change the airport name to "San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport" –

an attempt to lure more travelers to the East Bay city which has also garnered criticism because of the inevitable confusion it will cause.

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu called Oakland's proposed name change "ill-conceived," and he sent a letter to the Oakland Board of Port Commissioners saying that the plans to use the term San Francisco in the renaming of Oakland's airport infringe on SFO's trademark. The commissioners are set to vote on the renaming proposal on Thursday afternoon.

"San Francisco owns two different trademarks," said Jen Kwart, Chiu's spokeswoman. "It owns San Francisco International Airport and it also owns the SFO logo and design. We feel really confident that the new name will infringe on those."

SFO began operating in 1927, and has used the name "San Francisco Airport" or "San Francisco International Airport" throughout most of its history, Chiu's office said.

San Francisco also has owned the U.S. federal trademark registrations for the marks "San Francisco International Airport" since 2012, with the first date of use in 1954, and the assigned airport code "SFO" together with SFO's logo since 2007, with the first day of use in 2000.

In his letter, Chiu demanded Oakland abandon its proposed plans, and if it refuses to do so, indicated that San Francisco will take legal action to prevent the use of its trademark.

Chiu directed his letter to Barbara Leslie, president of the Oakland Board of Port Commissioners, who has been pushing to change the name of the Oakland Metropolitan International Airport. The airport code OAK would remain the same.

A spokesperson for the port did not immediately respond to San Francisco's threat on Monday.

But in a previous statement, Leslie said: "It is the perfect way to identify geographically where the city of Oakland is."

She also said the name change would protect more than 30,000 jobs and $1.6 billion in economic impact on the region.

In a statement, SFO Airport Director Ivar C. Satero said he is concerned the name change – with the word San Francisco as the first term – will confuse and frustrate international passengers who might not be fully aware of the differences in the two cities.

Both Chiu and Satero argued that the renaming plan appears intentionally designed to divert travelers who may be unfamiliar with Bay Area geography and lead them to believe OAK has a business relationship with SFO, which it does not. The proposed renaming would be particularly challenging for international travelers who may not speak or read English, they both argued.

Last week, SFO spokesman Doug Yakel concurred, saying: "We would hate to see a situation where a traveler books thinking that they're going to one location, and then only when they land do they realize that they're somewhere else that they hadn't intended to go to."

Oakland has been trying to improve its reputation as the city's vibrant culture and beauty have been overshadowed by crime, forcing some local businesses like In-N-Out, near the Oakland Airport, to flee.