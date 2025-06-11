Dino Fire in Santa Clara County grows to 200 acres

The Dino Fire in Santa Clara County has grown to 200 acres and is 45% contained on Wednesday evening, Cal Fire officials say.

The fire is at eastbound Highway 152 at Dinosaur Point Road and the Pacheco Pass.

Cal Fire's SCU unit, which handles fires in Santa Clara, Alameda and Contra Costa counties, said air and ground resources battling the blaze are making good progress.

The fire started just before 3 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

