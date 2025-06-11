Expand / Collapse search

Dino Fire in Santa Clara County grows to 200 acres

By
Published  June 11, 2025 5:36pm PDT
Santa Clara County
KTVU FOX 2
Dino Fire in Santa Clara County grows to 150 acres

Dino Fire in Santa Clara County grows to 150 acres

The Dino Fire in Santa Clara County has grown to 150 acres and is 10% contained on Wednesday.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Dino Fire in Santa Clara County has grown to 200 acres and is 45% contained on Wednesday evening, Cal Fire officials say. 

The fire is at eastbound Highway 152 at Dinosaur Point Road and the Pacheco Pass. 

Cal Fire's SCU unit, which handles fires in Santa Clara, Alameda and Contra Costa counties, said air and ground resources battling the blaze are making good progress. 

The fire started just before 3 p.m. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Dino Fire in Santa Clara County

Dino Fire in Santa Clara County 

Featured

Large home momentarily threatened in Los Altos fire, 1 out building burns
article

Large home momentarily threatened in Los Altos fire, 1 out building burns

Firefighters have knocked down a one-acre fire in Los Altos where structures were threatened and at least one out building burned on Wednesday, officials say. 

Santa Clara CountyCal FireBay Area wildfiresNews