Disappointing loss for little league team from San Ramon, but they're still 'winners'

A Bay Area team's push to make it to this year's Little League World Series came to an end Friday night.

Despite a loss to Southern California's El Segundo Little League team, there's still plenty to celebrate. About 100 people attended the watch party in San Ramon.

The mood was upbeat despite the loss.

And everyone agreed, this team is a winner in their eyes.

At City Center Bishop Ranch, the chants, "BC" for Bollinger Canyon Little League from the crowd was loud and spirited at the gathering for the hometown team.

It played El Segundo in the Western Regional Championship game held in San Bernardino.

It was a loss, but that did not dampen the heartfelt support...

"To keep going, moving and working hard every single day, putting that effort, it's fantastic. I'm so proud, win or lose," said Priya Thakkar, a parent of a little league player.

The final score was 3 to 1. Bollinger Canyon's only run came in a homerun at the top of the 4th inning.

But to the audience of the league's coaches, parents and friends who came to cheer them on, to reach this level of play, one game shy of the Little League World Series is a major accomplishment.

"It's a win. It's absolutely a win for these kids. It's a win for these parents. It's a win for the community," said Sam Leung, a coach and parent.

Featured article

"I want them to enjoy the experience because that's what it is. They're going to remember this for the rest of their lives," said Tyson Sullivan, president of Bollinger Canyon Little League.

During the game, fellow little leaguers cheered on this team of 12-year-olds with one player who's 11. One supporter said he has many friends on the team.

"I want to do the same thing they're doing next year. I want this opportunity," said 11-year-old Nathan Fanelli who's also plays in the league.

Parents said San Ramon is a tight-knit community and that they're bursting with hometown pride.

"We live in such an amazing community. This is such an amazing game right now. They've made it this far. The team has worked so hard with amazing coaches to get where they are. We're so proud to be a part of it," said parent Jacquie Fanelli.

"It's really great to see the individuals from San Ramon being put in the national stage," said Nate Failing whose two sons play in the league.

The parents and coaches said the beauty of youth baseball is that many of these boys have been playing together since they were about 6-years old.

And many will likely develop lifelong friendships with each other through this shared experience.

Don't forget: there's always next year.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU.



