Disney to furlough additional employees as large California theme parks stay closed

Disney plans to furlough more park employees as COVID-19 continues to keep California theme parks closed.

A spokesperson with Disney confirmed with FOX 11 that Disneyland President Ken Potrock announced in a letter to cast members that executive, salaried and hourly workers will be furloughed.

The announcement comes weeks after Disney announced it will lay off 28,000 U.S.-based employees. Potrock did not give a specific number on how many employees will be furloughed during Monday's announcement.

As of November of 2020, Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and other major Califronia theme parks have remained closed due to the state's COVID-19 reopening guidelines. Disney's downtown shopping mall reopened in July and Disney California Adventure will reopen parts of Buena Vista Street on Thursday, November 19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

