An alternate San Francisco universe with a Tokyo twist has officially opened at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim.

The much-anticipated San Fransokyo Square launched last Thursday, featuring a re-imagined, futuristic mash-up of the City by the Bay and Japan’s capital city.

A 54-foot-tall "San Fransokyo Gate Bridge" is one of the features of Disney California Adventure Park's new San Fransokyo Square attraction, which opened on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. (Disneyland Resorts) Expand

The attraction was inspired by Disney's 2014 Academy Award-winning animated film "Big Hero 6" and highlights San Francisco’s world renowned Golden Gate Bridge landmark, with the construction of a 54-foot-tall San Fransokyo Gate Bridge.

"It’s such an iconic piece of architecture from the movie that it was important to really help establish that you were in an entirely new world," said Michael Dobrzyck, San Fransokyo Square's art director.

Ghiradelli replica at San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park. (Disneyland Resorts)

Dobrzyck and his team paid tribute to other top SF tourist attractions including Ghiradelli Square and Pier 39, with food and shopping venues taking over what’s been known as the Pacific Wharf area of Disney California Adventure.

Visitors can experience a wide array of food and drink options, as the square features a café, a beer garden, a Mexican restaurant, as well as Asian-inspired meals.

"Inside the bustling marketplace, guests will discover that the local businesses and eateries are decked out in street art and colorful banners celebrating the Big Hero 6 team after their victory over Yokai," the theme park said.

Visitors to San Fransokyo Square can take a tour of a bakery and watch how San Francisco's sourdough bread is made. (Disneyland Resorts)

Visitors can also take "The Bakery Tour," through a replica of Boudin Bakery's Fisherman’s Wharf flagship and be treated to a first-hand look at how the world-famous San Francisco sourdough bread is made.

For "Big Hero 6" fans, the attraction also offers a chance to meet the film's beloved characters, boy genius Hiro Hamada and his huggable companion robot Baymax.

The movie's director, Don Hall, said creating the film was a dream come true for him. "To see it now realized in physical form, I’m blown away," Hall shared.

SEE ALSO: Disney encourages Spectrum customers to move to Hulu + Live TV amid Charter dispute

Those hoping to visit the new attraction soon may want to take advantage of a special limited-time promotion for California residents. Discounted tickets under the promotion are valid only Monday through Thursday, through Sept. 28, 2023, and limited in availability, the park said.