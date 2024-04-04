District 16 candidates looking ahead to November general election

It’s official. Both Joe Simitian and Evan Low have qualified for the November ballot, tying for 2nd place in the District 16 primary. The final ballot count was certified today by the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters.

No one could’ve imagined that there’d be three people running for the seat in November. But after weeks of counting ballots, both Simitian and Low will join Sam Liccardo as they all fight to win in District 16.

In an unexpected twist, State Assemblymember Low and Santa Clara County Board Supervisor Simitian will both be in the running to replace U.S. Congressmember Anna Eshoo in District 16.

"Call it what you will; it’s been a wild ride, a rollercoaster, a cliffhanger. But a win is a win is a win, and we’re in and that’s the exciting news tonight," said Joe Simitian, 16th Congressional District Candidate.

On Thursday, the Registrar of Voters in Santa Clara County certified that Simitian and Low each had 30,249 votes. State election rules say because the vote is tied, they both will be candidates in November’s general election.

"The goal of this election has always been to run in the primary election and to advance in the general election. I’m so excited to have that opportunity," said Evan Low, 16th Congressional District Candidate.

Neither Low nor Simitian would say if they’ll ask for a recount, which any voter has a right to request within five days of election certification. After realizing that both Simitian and Low would be running against him in November, District 16 candidate Liccardo posted this message to social media, saying:

"Given the extraordinarily unlikely outcome of today’s vote tally — after my first-place finish, two of my competitors have tied for second after more than 180,000 votes were cast— it’s a good time to buy a lottery ticket in #CA16!" said Liccardo.

In the March 5 primary, 37.39% of registered voters cast a vote. Now Low and Simitian say they’re getting ready to ask voters for their support one more time.

"We hope and anticipate that there will be closer to 70% voter turnout in this general election. So, we’re hopeful that now that we have a longer period of time, we can’t sit on the sidelines. This is it. This is the Presidential election. There’s not another shot," said Low.

"Thanks to all the folks who were supportive during the course of the campaign. It is literally true that without you, we wouldn’t be here tonight, and thanks to the folks who counted the ballots, frankly. This is what a functioning democracy looks like and that’s not a small thing," said Simitian.