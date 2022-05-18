Disturbing video shows children fleeing playground equipment during fatal East Palo Alto shooting

Disturbing video of children fleeing playground equipment as bullets rang out during Tuesday's fatal East Palo Atlo shooting surfaced Wednesday.

The man killed in the shooting that wounded three others at a crowded park has been identified as the cousin of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

Ralph Fields Jr. was shot Tuesday evening in Jack Farrell Park on Fordham Street, East Palo Alto police said. Fields, who died en route to a hospital, was the cousin of Adams, a star player who recently joined the Raiders.

East Palo Alto interim chief Jeff Liu.

Police said that the shooting appeared to be targeted and involved two groups of people shooting at each other. There were 33 gunshots fired. Police did not say if Fields was one of the shooters.

"This was not a random act," said Interim Police Chief Jeff Liu. "Shooting and violence, especially at our parks with kids playing is completely unacceptable. We need to come together as a community and send a message that this type of activity will not be tolerated."

Although the park was crowded, Liu said, police have not spoken to many witnesses. No arrests have been made.

Video shared with KTVU from a viewer shows panicked moments of children fleeing from playground equipment just after shots rang out. The children's reactions can be heard and you can make out the shadow of someone running away.

"There is a street code that's out there. We don't condone any type of violence, but you even broke the street code, by shooting where kids were," said Pastor Paul Bains at Wednesday's news conference.

This was the first homicide of the year in East Palo Alto. The city has seen a remarkable reduction in violence since the 1990s. East Palo Alto had 43 homicides in 1992.

Police said they have stepped up patrols in the area to prevent potential retaliatory shootings.