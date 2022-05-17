Police investigating homicide in East Palo Alto, shooting injured 3 others

article

Police in East Palo Alto are investigating the homicide of a male victim Tuesday evening. Three other people were injured in the shooting, officials say.

In a press release, police said they responded to Shotspotter activity at Jack Farrell Park just after 6 p.m. They discovered a shooting victim on the 2500 block of Fordham Street. The victim died in an ambulance while being transported to the hospital. Two other shooting victims took themselves to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District Firehouse. Police said they were treated before being taken to the hospital.

Police said a fourth shooting victim was identified at a home on Fordham St., but did not request further medical treatment. Police said it appears this was some kind of targeted attack, but did not disclose the motive. The names of the victims were not provided and will not be released until the deceased's next of kin is notified, police said.

The investigation of the shooting is ongoing with help from Menlo Park police, the sheriff's office and the district attorney's office.